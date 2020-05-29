A SpaceX SN4 Starship prototype exploded on Friday during a static fire test at the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas:

SpaceX completed a fifth static fire test of its SN4 Starship prototype on Friday afternoon. About a minute after there was some type of uncontrolled leak, and then it exploded. Looks like substantial damage to the test stand. This is why they test. Images via @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/hRFR9jg3aw — Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) May 29, 2020

Video here:

Elon, your rocket just blew up. pic.twitter.com/EZAVN4cVCd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 29, 2020

The FAA had just granted SpaceX a license to begin suborbital flights:

A Starship prototype just exploded in Boca Chica, Texas during static fire testing. SpaceX was granted an FAA license yesterday to conduct suborbital flights, not sure when those first test flights will happen. Video/live feed from @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/dqnQv1lqBV — Joey Roulette (@joroulette) May 29, 2020

SpaceX will attempt to launch its Crew Dragon capsule and two astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station on Saturday:

Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020

***