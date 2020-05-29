A SpaceX SN4 Starship prototype exploded on Friday during a static fire test at the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas:

Video here:

The FAA had just granted SpaceX a license to begin suborbital flights:

SpaceX will attempt to launch its Crew Dragon capsule and two astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station on Saturday:

