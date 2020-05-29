NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson is calling for assault charges against the NYPD officer seen in this video pushing a woman to the ground resulting in a trip to the ER:

Update: Got her permission with a fuck yeah. The cop pushed her so hard at Barclays & she flung back. She is tiny. Now she’s in the ER after a serious seizure. I’m waiting for updates but have to wait outside because of COVID-19. Please keep my protest sister in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/MqV0QJ0D8h — Whitney Hu 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) May 30, 2020

This took place near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

I’m on my way to the hospital from Barclays. A young 20-year-old girl got shoved by a NYPD officer for no reason and she flew back and hit her head. She blacked out and had a violent seizure. We have a video. Will update with her consent. — Whitney Hu 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) May 30, 2020

He called it “brutal and unacceptable”:

This officer needs to be charged with assault. Hard to watch. Brutal and unacceptable. https://t.co/zL2MHcEwCI — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) May 30, 2020

The woman in the video was identified as Dounya Zayer:

This was me, and I want to make one thing clear to all the people that are commenting lies below this video. I did NOT spit in this officers face. I was wearing a face mask. He told me to get out of the street and then immediately threw me out of the way. https://t.co/349TZijtD8 — Dounya Zayer (@zayer_dounya) May 30, 2020

And, thankfully, she reports she’s “okay”:

I’m awake, and okay 🙂 — Dounya Zayer (@zayer_dounya) May 30, 2020

More from Johnson:

I am so angry and frustrated at what happened in Brooklyn tonight. We knew New Yorkers were planning to protest tonight. We understand why they needed to voice their anger and their pain. 1/2 — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 30, 2020

How did we go from a peaceful protest to what transpired tonight? We failed to de-escalate. The NYPD should be easing tensions, not pepper spraying state legislators and shoving peaceful protestors. Tonight was a failure of leadership. 2/2 — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 30, 2020

