The preliminary autopsy report is out on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and it said there were no signs of strangulation:

From the report: “No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”:

The report went on to say, “The combined effect of George Floyd being restrained by the police, along with his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death”:

The family has requested an independent autopsy:

According to reports, it will be performed by Dr. Michael Baden who did the second autopsy on Jeffrey Epstein:

