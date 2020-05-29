The preliminary autopsy report is out on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and it said there were no signs of strangulation:

According to preliminary autopsy, there were no signs of strangulation, says Floyd had underlying medical conditions that contributed to his death. — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) May 29, 2020

From the report: “No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”:

BREAKING: Charging doc against Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck says autopsy revealed: “No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”…combination of force & health problems contributed to death. (CNN) pic.twitter.com/dkKuD0Eqqy — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 29, 2020

The report went on to say, “The combined effect of George Floyd being restrained by the police, along with his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death”:

Important from autopsy: The combined effect of George Floyd being restrained by the police, along with his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death, according to the criminal complaint. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 29, 2020

The family has requested an independent autopsy:

I think they are. I heard Benjamin Crump say today that George’s body is being released to the family for an independent autopsy. — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) May 29, 2020

According to reports, it will be performed by Dr. Michael Baden who did the second autopsy on Jeffrey Epstein:

Dr. Michael Baden to perform independent autopsy on George Floyd https://t.co/lCJcOPNeNH pic.twitter.com/SzAQ4bXi07 — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2020

***