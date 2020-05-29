The Flynn-Kislyak transcripts have been declassified and according to The Federalist’s Sean Davis, they “exonerate Flynn and indict Mueller for deceitful sleight-of-hand meant to obscure the truth”:

The Flynn-Kislyak call transcripts exonerate Flynn and indict Mueller for deceitful sleight-of-hand meant to obscure the truth. There's a reason Mueller refused to turn the transcripts over to Flynn's defense team. https://t.co/1ztzqWUPUI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 29, 2020

Oh:

Declassified Flynn Transcripts Contradict Key Claims Made By Mueller https://t.co/E61coaVdh4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 29, 2020

From Don Bongino:

It’s now CLEAR, Mike Flynn was framed. This conversation was clearly about the expulsion of the Russian diplomats & de-escalating a dangerous situation.The mention of “sanctions” is secondary & Flynn responds “yeah yeah.” How could Flynn lie about sanctions he wasn’t asked about? pic.twitter.com/ufhkzkk3Pf — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 29, 2020

Not surprisingly, Rep. Adam Schiff says they change nothing:

Schiff: "These transcripts fully affirm what we already knew from Flynn’s Statement of Offense … that Flynn in fact lied about his interactions with the Russian Ambassador. It should be no surprise that the President and his allies wish to promote conspiracy theories." https://t.co/k0HjCfHEr3 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 29, 2020

And Rep. Eric Swalwell says Flynn betrayed America:

Holy hell. Imagine your country’s democracy was just attacked and the first time you talk to the Ambassador from the attacking country and you don’t condemn them for the attack? Instead, you ask them to go easy on us? Yeah, Flynn lied. He also betrayed America. https://t.co/MLvRdMiOUo — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 29, 2020

More from Margot Cleveland who says “this entire 3-year nightmare for General Flynn all arose because a petty little man named Barack Obama demanded revenge. And @JoeBiden was right by his side.’:

THREAD: I'm angry. Beyond angry. I beg every American who cares about the truth and this country to read the transcript–THE TRANSCRIPT–of @GenFlynn calls with the Russian ambassador. Some points follow, but let me start with this out-take. /1 pic.twitter.com/rPMnFYDb60 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

2/ Here is the link to the transcript. https://t.co/u6iAc92hye — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

3/ That out-take tells you everything you need to know about why Obama had January 5 meeting to discuss withholding information with the Trump transition team and administration. Can't you just picture petty little Barack Obama "how dare General Flynn say I cannot "box" them in. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

4/ And for all those who scream about diplomacy, my God, read the damn transcript. We want men like General Flynn leading diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/ksPQoePrUO — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

5/ And not just diplomacy but the fight against the common enemy–terrorists. pic.twitter.com/oDrv07EeP2 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

6/ Read the — damn transcript! General Flynn did not interfere with the Obama administration. The Obama administration interfered with the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/XVT4D1f1Ay — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

7/ Even Russia saw that! pic.twitter.com/iie01PUy8t — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

8/ The focus was on following Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/94Kg69TRte — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

9/9 This entire 3-year nightmare for General Flynn all arose because a petty little man named Barack Obama demanded revenge. And @JoeBiden was right by his side. END — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 29, 2020

***