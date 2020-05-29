The Flynn-Kislyak transcripts have been declassified and according to The Federalist’s Sean Davis, they “exonerate Flynn and indict Mueller for deceitful sleight-of-hand meant to obscure the truth”:

Oh:

From Don Bongino:

Not surprisingly, Rep. Adam Schiff says they change nothing:

And Rep. Eric Swalwell says Flynn betrayed America:

More from Margot Cleveland who says “this entire 3-year nightmare for General Flynn all arose because a petty little man named Barack Obama demanded revenge. And @JoeBiden was right by his side.’:

