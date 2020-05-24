*kind of. . .

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says since “Health care workers wear masks for 5+ hours non-stop. You can wear one for 45 minutes”:

Health care workers wear masks for 5+ hours non-stop. You can wear one for 45 minutes. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 24, 2020

Weird how he didn’t tag his fellow Dem, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who was spotted on Saturday taking selfies on the beach without a mask:

A day after teasing that he’s making masks mandatory, Northam is out taking selfies? I didn’t believe the pictures were real, but they are…https://t.co/UFXyU8daaf pic.twitter.com/wXHyLZXBHG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 24, 2020

More photos here:

Do as I mandate not as I do: Gov. Northam spotted without a mask (or hood) while taking selfies on the beach https://t.co/i9qCYzDmLp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 24, 2020

