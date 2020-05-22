Well, that was fast.

Joe Biden just apologized for his “just ain’t black” comment from this morning:

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” the elderly Dem said using a term to describe himself that only an elderly person would use:

So, it wasn’t just a joke?

Biden, of course, used the apology to hit President Trump:

Tim Murtaugh of the Trump campaign isn’t buying it, however:

Right? A “habitually wrong” track record:

***

