Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today that it’s still not safe to hold indoor church services:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says it’s still not safe enough to allow the state’s churches, synagogues and mosques to hold indoor services pic.twitter.com/SMd1bKoZdu — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) May 22, 2020

But outdoor and drive-in services are OK:

JUST IN: Less than two hours after President Trump declared all houses of worship essential, Gov. Pritzker said houses of worship in Illinois can hold outdoor and drive-in services when Phase 3 of the reopening begins a week from today.

https://t.co/tEQwBjHcln — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 22, 2020

Church services aren’t essential, but the governor is defending the construction workers who drive from Illinois to Wisconsin each day to build his new house at his horse farm. Those union guys? They’re essential:

FOX 32's @dsplacko wandered over the Wisconsin border and found more than 20 construction workers — nearly all from Illinois — helping build a massive new home and several outbuildings on Gov. Pritzker's horse farm. https://t.co/XAMZer8U84 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) May 22, 2020

And we have a winner for “biggest lockdown hypocrite”:

Pritzker definitely wins the award for being the biggest lockdown hypocrite. https://t.co/AD5YalqrAZ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 22, 2020

Time for a new nickname?

Gov. Commodius Maximus — John Kass (@John_Kass) May 22, 2020

Nailed it:

I’m beginning to think J.B. stands for Jackass Billionaire. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 22, 2020

