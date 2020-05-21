Oh. . .

Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor on Mueller’s special counsel team, is headlining a June 2nd virtual fundraiser for Biden. pic.twitter.com/3lq7ld5m0u — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 21, 2020

Is this important? It sounds important:

They're rubbing it in our faces now https://t.co/rFkVtiEAMz — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 21, 2020

Even this Washington Post reporter finds it inappropriate:

This seems hugely inappropriate? https://t.co/vvzx3QFize — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) May 21, 2020

And from the Los Angeles Times:

After all the insisting that the special counsel's investigation wasn't tainted by politics, one of the former top prosecutors is raising money for President Trump's opponent https://t.co/KdiDWaZnLl — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) May 21, 2020

Philadelphia Inquirer journo weighs in, too:

1. this will play directly to the Trump narrative that it was angry Dems out to get him 2. (unrelated) moderator is the former NJ Atty General https://t.co/C4oH9qLOzC — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) May 21, 2020

Politico’s Jake Sherman:

I’d be shocked f Trump makes it through the day without jumping all over this. https://t.co/1iYrP758qq — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 21, 2020

If you recall, this is the same guy at Hillary Clinton’s loser party at the Javits Center on election night:

This is the prosecutor who also attended Hillary Clinton's tear-filled election night event in 2016. Doing his best to discredit the investigation. https://t.co/xMbn9LnzY5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 21, 2020

How does Biden think this works out for him?

Andrew Weissmann was Mueller's #2 and was widely seen as the driving force behind the Mueller investigation. He is holding a virtual fundraiser and "fireside chat" for Joe Biden. https://t.co/bApPeau5li — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 21, 2020

This just plays right into President Trump’s hands (and we’re OK with that):

In his testimony to Congress, Robert Mueller famously claimed he did not know when he found out that Andrew Weissmann attended Hillary Clinton's election night party in 2016. https://t.co/7Qvwlwz8QJ — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) May 21, 2020

Do it!

Coming to a Trump campaign fundraising email near you: https://t.co/fjM7846hxG — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 21, 2020

