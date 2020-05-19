Sen. Chuck Schumer was on “Morning Joe” today where he praised the good job Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio were doing managing the coronavirus pandemic.

“”I think the governor and the mayor, frankly, have handled things very well,” he said as a somewhat shocked Willie Geist looked on:

"I think the governor and the mayor, frankly, have handled things very well."@SenSchumer heaps praise on @NYGovCuomo and @BilldeBlasio for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/esqniMrf1i — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2020

What was remarkable is that Geist even asked him about Gov. Cuomo and the nursing homes and Sen. Schumer still praised him:

New York admits purposely undercounting nursing home deaths after changing reporting ruleshttps://t.co/im4YalzGlu — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2020

This just isn’t defensible and deserves an investigation:

Andrew Cuomo defends making nursing homes accept coronavirus patientshttps://t.co/gQQyauHUTw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2020

Also, it was New York City that infected the rest of America:

Travel from New York City seeded outbreaks all over the United States before city officials instituted social distancing guidelineshttps://t.co/sd4jpWVxhk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2020

And don’t even get us started on Mayor de Blasio:

The mayor of New York City has targeted the Jewish community and blamed them for being disease vectors.@bethanyshondark https://t.co/e7hDgjQNVJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2020

Remember how he was telling folks to go live their best lives? Yeah. . .about that:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged people to go out and catch a movie just three weeks before his city became the U.S. epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak.https://t.co/SUOToCleAp — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2020

Narrator: They DID do things wrong:

“New York did have the highest number of cases, not because we did anything wrong." — @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/uonSF90sCI — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2020

