You know, this just isn’t funny or cute, especially with lives on the line as well as the economic future of the entire Jersey Shore which will be open for Memorial Day.

Just what does the State of New Jersey mean by “don’t f* this up”?

beaches will OPEN 5/22 for MDW with social distancing guidelines in place: |￣￣￣￣|

| don’t |

| f* |

| this up |

|＿＿＿＿|

(__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — New Jersey (@NJGov) May 15, 2020

Because by opening the beach on arguably the most important economic weeknd of the year for the businesses without a trial run seems like a really, really bad idea:

Jersey shore social distancing guidelines:

🏖️Capacity limitations

🏖️6ft distancing

🏖️Social distancing outreach campaign

🏖️No special events

🏖️Sanitization requirements

🏖️Playgrounds, rides, games, picnic areas and more closed

🏖️Restrooms open Learn more: https://t.co/pi9vcQK3mS — New Jersey (@NJGov) May 15, 2020

Maybe the bunny with the sign will get more specific?

This is literally how our government communicates with us now. https://t.co/08xskK6z9H — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 15, 2020

Coming soon: “You f* up. Beaches are closed”:

It's great how you use cute social media techniques to control the lives and livelihoods of millions of people — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 15, 2020

It’s worse than insufferable:

It’s insufferable. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 15, 2020

Taxpayer financed, baby:

This, believe it or not, is the official Twitter feed for the state of New Jersey. Cartoon characters. Profane. And, a threat to citizens. #DefendFreedom https://t.co/alcBeeMYRe — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) May 15, 2020

Don’t give them any idea:

time to translate the constitution to emoji https://t.co/mAEse39CxS — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) May 15, 2020

***