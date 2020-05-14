The Los Angeles Times reported last night that the FBI obtained a search warrant and seized Sen. Richard Burr’s cell phone in connection with its probe over possible insider trading:

NEWS: FBI serves search warrant on Sen. Richard Burr, Republican chairman of Senate Intel committee, to obtain his cell phone in Justice Department probe of his controversial stock trades, law enforcement official says. me and @jenhab https://t.co/tK42RsqYgj — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) May 14, 2020

According to the LA Times, Sen. Burr handed it over last night at his home in the DC area:

law enforcement official says Burr cooperated and turned over the phone at his Washington-area residence. — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) May 14, 2020

The FBI also reportedly served a warrant on Apple for Sen. Burr’s iCloud information:

FBI served a warrant on Apple to get info from Burr's iCloud accounts in recent days, too, law enforcement official said. https://t.co/7mWNaWaOCR — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) May 14, 2020

This isn’t looking good for Sen. Burr:

This means that a federal judge concluded that there is good reason to believe that Senator Burr engaged in insider trading and that evidence of his insider trading is contained on his cell phone. https://t.co/OkWEjyHAJr — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 14, 2020

Sen. Burr’s office isn’t commenting:

No comment from Burr’s office after rpt of search warrant. Questions surround the Intel Cmte Chairman about stock trades before coronavirus — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 14, 2020

And libs are already wondering if President Trump had something to do with it because “Burr is not a Trump toady”:

You can be sure this was cleared by the White House counsel if not Trump himself. Also AG Bill Barr. But why not Senator Kelly Loeffler, who also sold stocks? Because Burr is not a Trump toady, this looks like a vendetta! https://t.co/NgKLLZDJty — John Dean (@JohnWDean) May 14, 2020

A lot more is needed to develop the record, but I do think this is a moment to be seriously on guard for DOJ being used to carry out political retribution. Serving a warrant on a senator is a very significant and rapid escalation and Trump has long had an axe to grind with Burr. https://t.co/mGravZJyoq — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 14, 2020

Hard to know what to make of the Burr news. He’s likely guilty of bad acts. Whether these are crimes is less certain. Cld be legit investigation. But Burrs also been disloyal. We cant make sense of any news today without factoring in that Trump has thoroughly corrupted the DOJ. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 14, 2020

No brief for Burr, who should have resigned, but looks an awful lot like Trump, through his corrupted Justice Department is trying to push Burr out or force his hand in some way. https://t.co/nFdFsd8ane — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) May 14, 2020

Maybe Dems can impeach the president over this in his second term?

***