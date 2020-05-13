According to a new study by NYU, the Abbott Labs rapid coronavirus test — yes, the same one used in the White House — is missing up to half of all positive infections:

The analysis has yet to be confirmed, however:

From Bloomberg:

The analysis, which has yet to be confirmed, found that Abbott’s ID NOW missed at least one-third of positive cases detected with a rival test and much as 48% when using the currently recommended dry nasal swabs, according to the report posted on BioRxiv, a server where researchers post early work before it has been reviewed by other scientists.

This is the test the White House is using to determine who gets close to the president, so accuracy, obviously, is critical:

