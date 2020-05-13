According to a new study by NYU, the Abbott Labs rapid coronavirus test — yes, the same one used in the White House — is missing up to half of all positive infections:

#NEW: The coronavirus test from Abbott Laboratories used at the White House to get rapid answers to whether someone is infected may miss as many as half of positive cases, according to a report from New York University. (1/2) — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) May 13, 2020

The analysis has yet to be confirmed, however:

The analysis by NYU, which has yet to be confirmed, found that the Abbott test, used by the White House, missed at least 1/3 of positive cases of coronavirus infection. https://t.co/Oe6jIJrPS4 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 13, 2020

From Bloomberg:

The analysis, which has yet to be confirmed, found that Abbott’s ID NOW missed at least one-third of positive cases detected with a rival test and much as 48% when using the currently recommended dry nasal swabs, according to the report posted on BioRxiv, a server where researchers post early work before it has been reviewed by other scientists.

This is the test the White House is using to determine who gets close to the president, so accuracy, obviously, is critical:

The White House is choosing to continue using a rapid test that another study shows misses a lot of positive covid cases. The test is used to determine whether people can get close to the president https://t.co/voKziR8xMb — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 13, 2020

