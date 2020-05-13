As we told you yesterday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Dem, pulled the license of a Castle Rock restaurant that DARED to open up for indoor dining on Mother’s Day:

So we found it a little odd that this same governor is now trying to lure Elon Musk, who is pissed at California for not letting him open early, to his state:

Elon, do your homework. This might not be the best state for Tesla’s business:

He’s also talking to Texas:

But it could be a moot point anyway. Alameda County blinked and will allow Tesla to open:

