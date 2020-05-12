Can we finally put this lib narrative to bed?

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed at today’s coronavirus hearing that he does not have a “confrontational relationship” with President Trump:

CDC Director Redfield and FDA Commissioner Hahn also said they do not have a “confrontational relationship” with the president:

