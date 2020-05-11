New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally reversing the state’s order to send patients who tested positive for COVID-19 back to their nursing homes which has resulted in the infection and death of thousands:

NEW: @NYGovCuomo reverses March 25 directive forcing nursing homes to readmit residents who were treated at a hospital for #Covid_19 Those residents can only come back if the test negative for the virus. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) May 10, 2020

Nursing home staff will have to be tested as well:

NEW: All nursing home staff must now be tested for COVID twice a week. ⁰This rule is not optional — it’s mandatory. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 10, 2020

Why so late, governor? To busy yucking it up with your brother, Chris Cuomo?

This sounds like something that should have been instituted weeks ago, when the state started forcing nursing homes to take in COVID patients. https://t.co/xJCUjDeMyL — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 10, 2020

Notice how this is setting the stage for blaming the outbreak on the nursing home staff and not his policy that sent the infected patients into those facilities:

You forced these nursing homes to take Covid patients and are now trying to blame them for the consequences? — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 10, 2020

Yet the media portrays him as a leader who is in charge of everything:

Absolutely mind-boggling that it took six weeks to reverse this as coronavirus was blitzing through nursing homes and killing people's parents and grandparents https://t.co/0od8NAyPCS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 10, 2020

Better late than never…? 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/7IHDA9lBMD — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 10, 2020

Time for an investigation:

The policy forcing nursing homes to take coronavirus patients who may still have been contagious has to be among the worst failures in the response to coronavirus. The impact of this needs to be investigated thoroughly. https://t.co/FJxXj7jlT0 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 10, 2020

And while we’re at it, we have questions for CNN and how they LET Chris Cuomo keep up the softball questions with his brother:

The incompetence of New York politicians is only out done by the New York media failing to report it…… https://t.co/32CZ6PRqYK — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 10, 2020

This didn’t have to happen:

The most upsetting part of this has to be that the state banned visitors to these nursing homes in mid-March. Families were avoiding seeing their loved ones to try to keep them safe while the state was actively putting them in more danger with their policies. https://t.co/ferlMLNnuD — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 10, 2020

Media — especially CNN — this one is on you:

While thousands of seniors were dying in New York’s nursing homes as a direct result of Governor @andrewcuomo orders forcing senior homes to accept elderly patients infected with the virus, the national media was hailing him as a hero ignoring the horror, neglect, & devastation. pic.twitter.com/dE3zGlj5Jg — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 10, 2020

