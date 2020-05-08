Today the Blue Angels took to the skies over Miami and Jacksonville, Florida to honor our medical heroes and first responders:

First up, Jacksonville (OPEN ALL THE BEACHES PLEASE GOV. DESANTIS –YOUR MIAMI-BASED TWITCHY EDITOR):

And here’s a view from *above* the jets:

And this is what it’s all about:

Next up, Miami:

And this is a nice shot:

And another:

Editor’s note: My father-in-law spent almost a year in this hospital with a brain tumor…and I’m seeing him tomorrow:

Thank you, Navy!

***

