Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for coronavirus:

She’s the wife of White House adviser Steven Miller:

She told NBC News she’s asymptomatic:

Trending

But an anonymous White House official said she did have symptoms this morning:

Yesterday, a member of the U.S. Navy and personal valet to President Trump tested positive:

And the world is watching:

And the press corps was re-tested after the news:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusKatie MillerMike Pence