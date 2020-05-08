Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for coronavirus:

Trump says "Katie," who he describes as a "press person" has tested positive for coronavirus. VP's office confirmed earlier today that one of their senior staffers has the virus. Pence's press secretary is Katie Miller. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 8, 2020

She’s the wife of White House adviser Steven Miller:

.@VPPressSec is the wife of Steven Miller, one of the President’s closest senior advisers. https://t.co/0dEv5FVvMS — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 8, 2020

She told NBC News she’s asymptomatic:

VP Pence's press secretary Katie Miller confirms to @NBCNews that she has tested positive to COVID-19. She says she's asymptomatic. Miller's husband is Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Trump. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 8, 2020

But an anonymous White House official said she did have symptoms this morning:

NEWS: A White House official tells NBC News that Katie Miller was at the White House this morning before testing positive for coronavirus. This official says Miller was showing “symptoms.” (Miller tells NBC News she is asymptomatic.) – h/t @PeterAlexander — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) May 8, 2020

Yesterday, a member of the U.S. Navy and personal valet to President Trump tested positive:

The White House has confirmed a second case of coronavirus this week — now in the vice president's office — as both Trump and Pence have recently begun traveling again.https://t.co/qeUSvfmIT7 — NPR (@NPR) May 8, 2020

And the world is watching:

Katie Miller, Mike Pence’s chief spokesperson and the wife of Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller, tests positive for #coronavirus. This puts the potential threat of infection in the inner circles of both the president and vice president. https://t.co/2HOulwDZUR pic.twitter.com/xT8pFReeFI — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 8, 2020

And the press corps was re-tested after the news:

Just got tested again. WH providing COVID-19 tests to members of press after Pence press sec tested positive. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 8, 2020

