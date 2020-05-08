So, this is something to watch in the coming days. . .

Rep. Ilhan Omar deleted this tweet where she said she was raising money for a Minnesota food bank, but the link she provided was for ActBlue, a website libs use for campaign donations:

As David Steinberg, whose reporting on Rep. Omar and her campaign finance/brother-husband has been top notch, note she deleted it after getting called out by one of the directors of the program who tweeted back at her, “I am the Executive Director of GMCC – Minnesota FoodShare is our program. Ilhan Omar had nothing to do with this project. I do not know where this money is going to”:

Yet another @IlhanMN campaign finance problem:@IlhanMN posted this tweet on Tuesday, then deleted it at some point after it received this reply. pic.twitter.com/S9kS6JqiWZ — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) May 8, 2020

Here’s that tweet:

I am the Executive Director of GMCC – Minnesota FoodShare is our program. Ilhan Omar had nothing to do with this project. I do not know where this money is going to. — Adrienne (@adorn416) May 5, 2020

Minnesota FoodShare is raising money, but it’s not through ActBlue:

100% of your donation during the campaign goes to local food shelves who work day after day to build strong communities & feed their neighbors.https://t.co/GKnrgVX3bY

2020 #MarchCampaign runs through April 30. — Minnesota FoodShare (@MNFoodShare) April 30, 2020

Over to you, Rep. Omar:

Did you figure out where the money donated to her campaign was going? Did it get to Minnesota Food Share? — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

How much was raised and did the food bank get the money?

***