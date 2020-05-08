So, this is something to watch in the coming days. . .

Rep. Ilhan Omar deleted this tweet where she said she was raising money for a Minnesota food bank, but the link she provided was for ActBlue, a website libs use for campaign donations:

As David Steinberg, whose reporting on Rep. Omar and her campaign finance/brother-husband has been top notch, note she deleted it after getting called out by one of the directors of the program who tweeted back at her, “I am the Executive Director of GMCC – Minnesota FoodShare is our program. Ilhan Omar had nothing to do with this project. I do not know where this money is going to”:

Here’s that tweet:

Minnesota FoodShare is raising money, but it’s not through ActBlue:

Over to you, Rep. Omar:

How much was raised and did the food bank get the money?

Tags: Ilhan Omar