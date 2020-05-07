By now you’ve seen this New York Times piece that finally reports what we’ve suspected all along: the outbreak in the U.S. started from New York City:

The extent of this is stunning, to say the least:

With that said, why are blue-checks like S.E. Cupp so astonished at the news that New York City, for the first time in 115 years, shut down at night to clean the trains?

It’s been obvious for months that public transportation was a vector, yet, they’re just getting to cleaning the trains this week:

And here’s Ted Cruz with the truth-bomb:

And maybe that dude in Florida dressed up like the Grim Reaper should travel north? Just a thought:

Oh, and back to S.E. Cupp, maybe she should spend less time as armchair psychologist and more time holding New York’s leadership accountable:

***

 

