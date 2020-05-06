Current CNN and former Bill Clinton hack Joe Lockhart said the 2020 election is “coming down to a Republican [party] who reject science and [data] and put their faith in God and Trump and Democrats who believe the answers will come from science, data, and really smart people working the problems”:

This may be oversimplifying this but November's election is coming down to a Republican part who reject science and date and put their faith in God and Trump and Democrats who believe the answers will come from science, data, and really smart people working the problems. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 6, 2020

You mean like the super-smart Dems relying on science to run New York City right now?

Yes, science has been absolutely killing it in NYC. https://t.co/1wtFvdubii — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 6, 2020

And the same “really smart people” who keep getting it wrong?

GP "Really smart people" have been wrong at nearly every step of this sh*tshow. I'm so old I recall Democrats Bill de Blasio and Nancy Pelosi telling people to go out to Chinatown or you're a racist as the virus spread and raged. https://t.co/lWg6YppRSR — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 6, 2020

New York literally sent COVID-19 positive patients back into their nursing homes to infect everyone else. This is who we should vote for?

The whole country shut down schools when kids aren’t even vulnerable while New York chucked a bunch of infected people in nursing homes and y’all want these people to have more control over your life. They can’t protect you. Sorry. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 5, 2020

Can we talk about New York’s subways, too? We’re two months into this and they’re just now cleaning them:

Trump hasn't been great. But you are delusional if you can't admit Democrats STILL aren't using science when it comes to facing the horrific reality of the subways.https://t.co/R3lN7tK0Q8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 6, 2020

We’re doomed if Dems are left in charge:

This is a brutal piece from a MTA driver…shows the complete failure of the NY City and State leadership: ‘We Are Not Essential. We Are Sacrificial.’ https://t.co/yoQqvbnmuC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 5, 2020

Compare New York to Florida and tell us again why we should support Dem leadership:

Look at the results in New York and then look…. literally anywhere else. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 6, 2020

But science!

The guy you guys mocked in Florida has less deaths overall than a one day total of your favorite guy in New York. But ok smart guy. — Jc (@Hondurican11) May 6, 2020

Oh, and let’s add Virginia, run by Gov. Blackface, to the mix:

Virginia, home of some of the richest counties in America, ranks 48th in #COVID19 testing. Worth a deep dive into why VA isn't getting it done – https://t.co/brhpZQ1XAC — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) May 6, 2020

