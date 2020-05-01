Hundreds of protesters gathered in Huntington Beach this afternoon to protest California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to close the beaches throughout the state:

Of course, Rep. Ted Lieu scolded those in attendance:

We predicted Gov. Newsom would close the beaches on Sunday when huge crowds flocked to the surf over the weekend:

This protest movement is only going to grow:

The cops even brought out horses to control the crowd (can horses get corona?):

The city asked for an immediate restraining order. . .

. . .but it was denied:

No beach for you.

