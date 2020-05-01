Breaking news tonight out of Washington state where Gov. Jay Inslee extended the stay-at-home order until May 31:

BREAKING: Gov. Jay Inslee has extended Washington’s stay-home order through May 31 in an attempt to prevent the coronavirus from roaring back. https://t.co/hgPjdbl7VC — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) May 1, 2020

Man, talk about moving the goalposts! Back on March 9, he warned that the state could have “60,000 people plus infected 7 weeks from now”:

"We might have 1000 people infected today in Washington, but this doubles every week in an epidemic like this and so 7 weeks from now we might have 60,000 people plus infected." -Governor Jay Inslee pic.twitter.com/iq0akWggkA — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 10, 2020

Well, it’s now more than 7 weeks later and the state only has 14,000 cases:

#CoronaVirusUpdates 4/29 – Washington State passes 14,000 COVID-19 cases, reports more than 800 deaths. Which counties have the most cases? https://t.co/yBuUnvi7DJ #COVID19 #WashingtonState — Pullman WA Updates (@PullmanWA) April 30, 2020

Yes, the state SHOULD BE sued over this:

NEW: This federal lawsuit says that Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order to fight the spread of the coronavirus is tyrannical and unconstitutional. https://t.co/5eNlDqHK2E — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) May 1, 2020

