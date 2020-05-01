Breaking news tonight out of Washington state where Gov. Jay Inslee extended the stay-at-home order until May 31:

Man, talk about moving the goalposts! Back on March 9, he warned that the state could have “60,000 people plus infected 7 weeks from now”:

Well, it’s now more than 7 weeks later and the state only has 14,000 cases:

Yes, the state SHOULD BE sued over this:

