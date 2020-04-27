Meet Hu Zhaoming, “Spokesperson & Director General, Bureau of Public Information and Communication, International Department, CPC Central Committee,” who tweeted on Saturday that “Mr. President is right” and “Some people do need to be injected with #disnfectant, or at least gargle with it”:

Mr. President is right. Some people do need to be injected with #disinfectant, or at least gargle with it. That way they won't spread the virus, lies and hatred when talking. — Hu Zhaoming 中联部发言人胡兆明 (@SpokespersonHZM) April 26, 2020

Cool. A top Chinese official is now wishing death on Americans. Totally normal:

This is an actual Chinese Communist Party spokesman calling for Americans to die. Shameful. https://t.co/kAny9CrvPx — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) April 26, 2020

China lied, Americans died:

The Chinese Communist Party Spokesperson & Director General for the Bureau of Public Information for the International Department of the CCP Central Committee calls for the deaths of Americans over alleged "lies" about the coronavirus, which the CCP has lied about since Day One. https://t.co/e14iWJcjHp — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 26, 2020

No, they’re going to keep on digging:

OK, Chinese party state doesn't want to learn from the West anymore. They're above that now. Well, maybe, they could still learn from Western popular wisdom: If you're in a hole, stop digging! But then, what do you do, when you are in a hole, but think you're on a mountain top? https://t.co/a7Cftq2UKC — Reinhard Bütikofer (@bueti) April 26, 2020

We expect Twitter will . . . do absolutely nothing:

This is literally a call for harm against American citizens, yet @TwitterSafety allows him to spew violence. If other non-governmental users were to call for Chinese to die like this they be rightfully banned from Twitter. Double standard at work here. https://t.co/cv5KkB6ikj — John Brooks (@Jbroks86) April 26, 2020

Over to you, Jack:

Hey, @jack these are the guys that need removed from this site. https://t.co/cv5KkB6ikj — John Brooks (@Jbroks86) April 26, 2020

