Meet Hu Zhaoming, “Spokesperson & Director General, Bureau of Public Information and Communication, International Department, CPC Central Committee,” who tweeted on Saturday that “Mr. President is right” and “Some people do need to be injected with #disnfectant, or at least gargle with it”:

Cool. A top Chinese official is now wishing death on Americans. Totally normal:

China lied, Americans died:

No, they’re going to keep on digging:

We expect Twitter will . . . do absolutely nothing:

Over to you, Jack:

