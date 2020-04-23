Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Dr. Scott W. Atlas has a new op-ed out in The Hill titled, “The data is in — stop the panic and end the total isolation”:

Please do click on the link and read the entire thing, but, in sum, here are the five facts he’s arguing allows the U.S. to start easing social distancing:

Fact 1: The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19.

Fact 2: Protecting older, at-risk people eliminates hospital overcrowding.

Fact 3: Vital population immunity is prevented by total isolation policies, prolonging the problem.

Fact 4: People are dying because other medical care is not getting done due to hypothetical projections.

Fact 5: We have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures.

We will point out a few caveats to what Dr. Atlas wrote, via Reason’s Cathy Young:

And there’s still so much we do not yet know about immunity:

In related news, a new study based on finding in New York City showed that 94% of those hospitalized with coronavirus also had an underlying condition:

From Fox News:

A new study by a medical journal revealed that most of the people in New York City who were hospitalized due to coronavirus had one or more underlying health issues.

Health records from 5,700 patients hospitalized within the Northwell Health system — which housed the most patients in the country throughout the pandemic — showed that 94 percent of patients had more than one disease other than COVID-19, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Once we do start opening up, protecting the most vulnerable is key:

Tragically, this study out of NYC also found 88% of patients who ended up on a ventilator eventually died:

