Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe has deleted this tweet from 8:23 a.m. this morning saying “it’s too late to contain COVID-19 and “we must collectively develop immunity to the disease” which will result in a large number of deaths:

Law professors on coronavirus, man… https://t.co/prlph8JBfz — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 17, 2020

We, however, happen to have a screenshot:

He didn’t explain his deletion, but minutes later he tweeted about the importance of testing and creating an effective vaccine:

The expert consensus seems to be that this virus won’t begin to disappear until a far higher % of the population — at least 60% — develops immunity. If that doesn’t happen with a vaccine, it must happen through exposure. So creating an effective vaccine is JOB 2. Testing is JOB 1 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 17, 2020

He also wants a “Manhattan Project” type endeavor to find an effective treatment for the virus:

Developing an effective treatment regimen is also an option. But that’ll require national leadership akin to that of the Manhattan Project. Trump won’t provide that leadership. He can’t. It’s not in his DNA. https://t.co/ZcPuLznQlb — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 17, 2020

He deleted it before too much outrage built up, but we’d love libs to hold him to the same standard as they criticized anyone else who said something similar:

laurence, welcome to the… maga https://t.co/zzGdQRfyfq — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 17, 2020

***