CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo went full Sonny Corleone yesterday during his SiriusXM radio show, telling his audience “I don’t like what I do professionally” and “I don’t think it’s worth my time”:

Chris Cuomo trashes CNN gig during radio show meltdown 🚨🚨🚨🚨 “I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”https://t.co/eoVVGP1F4D — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 14, 2020

You see, in his current role as a highly paid CNN anchor, he doesn’t get to yell at people who piss him off:

“I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth… I don’t get that doing what I do for a living.” Just quit then Fredo @ChrisCuomo. After all, telling bikers to “go to hell” matters more to you than making $ which you “don’t need anymore.” https://t.co/OPVldxIgRQ — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 14, 2020

More from the NY Post:

Speaking about his job as the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” the Queens-born anchor said he doesn’t want to spend his time “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.” Like “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.” He also wants to stop analyzing the president, “Who we all know is full of sh-t by design.” As a public figure, Cuomo said he has to tolerate other people’s opinions of himself — and it’s just not worth it to him anymore.

You know, there’s the door, Chris:

Chris Cuomo either wants to be a bouncer at the Double Deuce or governor of New York, can't tell which. via @LevineJonathan https://t.co/4mLBj69IZ5 pic.twitter.com/8fl0U1G1lo — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 14, 2020

Also, there’s this from the article. . .

Cuomo was diagnosed with coronavirus about two weeks ago and he out and about with his family on Easter Sunday?

ICYMI – While police were running around trying to shut down churches on Easter, NY Gov's coronavirus infected brother was out & about. "Cuomo then launched into tale about “loser biker” who confronted him on Easter Sunday for being outside his Southampton home with his family." — Tiffany Christian 🌎 (@YSoSusceptible) April 14, 2020

Is this the recommended guidance, Gov. Cuomo?

If you didn't follow the story….."Cuomo then launched into a tale about a “loser biker” who confronted him on Easter Sunday for being outside his Southampton home with his family despite his coronavirus diagnosis." The COVID asshole was out roaming on Sunday. — Tiffany Christian 🌎 (@YSoSusceptible) April 14, 2020

You can listen to his meltdown here:

LISTEN: Chris Cuomo trashes CNN gig during radio show meltdown https://t.co/eoVVGP1F4D pic.twitter.com/56ONqnDZAb — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 14, 2020

