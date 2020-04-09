HOLY BACKFIRE, BATMAN.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying invited State Dept. spokesperson MOrgan Ortagus to China where she could “talk to anyone in the streets to enjoy the freedom” and called out the U.S. for a lack of transparency of the firing of Captain Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt:

Welcome to China anytime and talk to anyone in the streets to enjoy the freedom. BTW Where is freedom & transparency when Captain Crozier was dismissed for a letter to save thousands of lives and medical workers fired for talking about working conditions? pic.twitter.com/l95kYPzTO3 — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) April 9, 2020

Well, yeah. China was the first to share the data BECAUSE IT STARTED IN CHINA:

China is the 1st to report and share virus data with WHO and other countries. WHO joint mission including 2 US experts already visited Wuhan and commended China's efforts. When will Washington invite joint international expert team to the US for investigation? — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) April 9, 2020

For starters, foreign nationals are banned from going to China now:

Of course, foreign nationals can't *actually* go to China now https://t.co/bbdOCv6tBR https://t.co/qKsSF8MTdQ — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) April 9, 2020

Maybe she means Taiwan?

"Welcome to China anytime and talk to anyone in the streets to enjoy the freedom." This Chinese govt spokesman couldn't possibly be talking about #Taiwan, could he?? https://t.co/haURbZ2ZKj — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) April 9, 2020

And since she’s calling for transparency and all, we have some questions on Tiananmen Square:

Hi what happened to Tank Man and how many people did the CCP murder at Tiananmen Square? — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 9, 2020

And the Uighurs would like a word:

Do Uighurs “enjoy the freedom”? What about Tibetans? https://t.co/wXAUIniUJ9 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) April 9, 2020

Of course, people in China can’t even use Twitter:

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson invokes Navy Capt Crozier in Twitter spat with State Department spokesperson (As usual, irony lost on Chinese officials bashing US over freedom & transparency on a social media site that the Chinese government blocks from its own citizens) https://t.co/xr34JkJSjC — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) April 9, 2020

Thank you for verifying her, Jack:

Communist propaganda accounts like this should not be allowed on Twitter.

They work for a Communist Dictator Chairman Xi and the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party.

The CCP literally jails the Chinese people for using Twitter.

Yet Twitter verifies their evil propaganda apparatchiks https://t.co/4ma22EyFi7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2020

And why is she even allowed on Twitter in the first place?

Twitter is banned in China, but the countries rulers freely use the platform to spread propaganda in the U.S. https://t.co/qUU3hH99Ai — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 9, 2020

