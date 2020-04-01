Guy, YOUR personal trainer and gym membership has stopped because of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean EVERY personal trainer and gym membership has stopped.

You see, THEY have different rules than YOU have.

Here’s the latest on 87-year-old and HIGH RISK Justice Rude Bader Ginsburg refusing to stop her private training sessions in the Supreme Court’s private gym:

Oh, “she ain’t having it” is why he’s putting her health at risk?

This is highly irresponsible, to say the least:

“Can’t stop, won’t stop” is maybe not the best thing right now, no?

***

