Uh oh, libs. The narrative appears to be shifting as it none other than NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo who now sounds a lot like President Donald Trump on opening up the economy:

YOU DON’T SAY!

From Fox News:

In a press conference in Albany, Cuomo said the smartest way forward would be a public health strategy that complemented a “get-back-to-work strategy.”

“What we did was we closed everything down. That was our public health strategy. Just close everything, all businesses, old workers, young people, old people, short people, tall people,” said Cuomo. “Every school closed, everything.”

“If you rethought that or had time to analyze that public health strategy, I don’t know that you would say quarantine everyone,” Cuomo admitted. “I don’t even know that that was the best public health policy. Young people then quarantined with older people was probably not the best public health strategy because the younger people could have been exposing the older people to an infection. “

Cuomo stressed the need for both public health and economic growth. “We have to do both,” said the governor. “We’re working on it.”

You know, there WERE PEOPLE WARNING HIM not to just shut everything down, including the schools:

A lot of this was just common sense:

Anyway, welcome to the party, pal:

