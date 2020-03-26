There’s a viral story being pushed by Hillary Clinton, and many in the media for that matter, that New York City is out of PPE for nurses and doctors because these nurses at Mt. Sinai Hospital were photographed wearing trash bags to protect themselves:

Nurses at Mount Sinai West have resorted to wearing trash bags as protective gear. A nurse manager just died there of COVID-19. This should not be happening in America. #WheresMyPPE https://t.co/f1czt525rn pic.twitter.com/FTYKkLVrgi — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 26, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shot that story down during his news conference a few moments ago, assuring New Yorkers that there is enough PPE “for the immediate need”:

"We have enough PPE in stock for the immediate need," said Cuomo. But not beyond the immediate need. PPE is the personal protective equipment — masks, gowns etc — that health care providers need to care for patients safely. — David Wright (@WrightUps) March 26, 2020

This is a pretty “stunning” difference:

The disconnect between announcements being made by Cuomo ("we now have enough PPE for the foreseeable future") and the media ("here are nurses wearing trash bags!") is pretty stunning. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 26, 2020

Cuomo blamed the situation at Mt. Sinai on a “distribution” issue:

Cuomo’s team just addressed this story. They said they have enough PPE and spoke directly to Mt Sinai. Cuomo suggested there might have been a “distribution” issue, but they have enough PPE. Seems to be a disconnect? https://t.co/rrwxL38sSq — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) March 26, 2020

Cuomo went on to say that equipment is being distributed to other hospitals on an “as-needed” basis:

Cuomo says hospitals are being distributed PPE on an as-needed basis and virtually every facility will raise concerns about shortages. — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) March 26, 2020

And it sounds like Mt. Sinai is getting what it needs today:

Cuomo: we have enough PPE (personal protection equipment) when asked to respond to the images of a few nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital being seen wearing trash bags — NY official also says hospital reached today and said supplies are available — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) March 26, 2020

