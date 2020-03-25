Waffle House, which has a reputation of keeping their restaurants open in even the most dire of circumstances, announced that 365 locations across the United States have closed down because of the coronavirus pandemic:

We’ve told you about Waffle House before and their response to hurricanes, so it’s a big deal:

This just doesn’t happen:

Have you heard about the Waffle House index?

Good question! We’re glad you asked. This thread is pretty informative:

