Joe Biden started tonight’s debate off with a cough. Literally:

Joe Biden just started off the debate discussing Coronavirus with a dry cough … not a good start. 😣 — Ari Herstand (@ariherstand) March 16, 2020

Biden starts with a cough 😳😳😳. #DemocraticDebate — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 16, 2020

The first thing Joe Biden did was cough without covering his mouth. — Stay Home (@RyanHoulihan) March 16, 2020

Well, this is something that take on new meaning today:

Biden coughs into his hand about six works into his first response. The kind of thing we didn't notice a week ago. — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 16, 2020

Yikes:

Biden then confused coronavirus with the H1N1 flu, which he called the N1H1 flu:

In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden: – Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu – Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the "N1H1" – Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it "what happened in Africa"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/O5cKNBPZSH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020

And then Bernie confused Ebola with coronavirus:

People like to raise Biden’s confusion of words — and hey, fair point — but Sanders twice said Ebola when he meant #coronavirus. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 16, 2020

We’re doomed.

