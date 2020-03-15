NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio still wants New Yorkers to go to their neighborhood bars as long as it’s a brief visit:

“If you love your neighborhood bar, go there now.” @NYCMayor – adding that you should do so “briefly” and with “social distancing” but his implication is ALL nyc bars could be shut down. “Everything is on the table.” #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/PtLsE0eZ29 — Andrew Siff (@andrewsiff4NY) March 15, 2020

We’ll note that Devin Nunes said something similar earlier today and was raked over the coals. Will Dems jump on the mayor?

He said asymptomatic people can't spread the disease. He waited so long to do the obvious on schools that parents are scrambling. And now this. What can the City Council do? This can't continue. NYC needs leadership. https://t.co/BwZubAZ23G — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) March 15, 2020

Some people are criticizing him:

Another incredible de Blasio biff — one that could KILL PEOPLE. https://t.co/jt5Tftr7Ui — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 15, 2020

Better idea: DON'T go now. De Blasio is really not up to this moment.https://t.co/bnhmQucYab — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 15, 2020

what is this man doing. his one job is to convince people they shouldn't go outside and he's telling everyone "get to your bars before they close!" like it's a holiday sale. https://t.co/Qh2IKJx0St — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) March 15, 2020

It is impossible to overstate how bad he sucks. He is approaching Trump levels of scientific illiteracy. Can no one on his staff intervene? https://t.co/pWAodZMUSq https://t.co/NZ9w7fXrVp — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 15, 2020

