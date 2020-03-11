San Francisco Mayor London Breed today banned all large gatherings of more than 1000 people to stop the spread of coronavirus:

Will people still be allowed to defecate wherever they want or will that finally be banned, too?

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Boswer made a similar announcement, but she phrased it as a recommendation and not a prohibition:

DC’s recommendation is through March 31, as of now:

As we told you earlier, the state of Washington banned all gatherings greater than 250 people:

These bans would include Major League Baseball teams, which are preparing for it now with opening day just weeks away now:

