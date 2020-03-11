San Francisco Mayor London Breed today banned all large gatherings of more than 1000 people to stop the spread of coronavirus:

This morning we announced that the Health Officer of San Francisco is issuing an order prohibiting all large group events of 1,000 or more persons, effective immediately. This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 11, 2020

Here are recommendations for vulnerable populations, large gatherings, workplace and businesses, schools, transit and health care settings: https://t.co/k9alEDDKeW You can also call 311 & sign up for the City’s alert service for official updates: text COVID19SF to 888-777. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 11, 2020

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Boswer made a similar announcement, but she phrased it as a recommendation and not a prohibition:

(1/2) DC Health Advisory DC Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or cancelled. Mass gatherings are defined as events where 1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 11, 2020

DC’s recommendation is through March 31, as of now:

(2/2) We also recommend that any social, cultural, or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer. This recommendation is in effect through March 31. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 11, 2020

As we told you earlier, the state of Washington banned all gatherings greater than 250 people:

The health and well-being of Washingtonians during the COVID-19 outbreak remains our top priority. Starting today, we will prohibit events of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties to slow the spread of this virus. pic.twitter.com/U1wOf0paIW — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 11, 2020

These bans would include Major League Baseball teams, which are preparing for it now with opening day just weeks away now:

#Mariners statement on Gov Inslees announcement. They’re working on their plan. Imo, Best options at this point staying in Arizona or play at visiting team. But decision will likely come from @MLB as a whole. pic.twitter.com/fn5UCoHTs4 — Chris Francis (@CFrancisKIRO7) March 11, 2020

