On Monday, Columbia University canceled classes after someone involved with the school was quarantined after being exposed to the COVID-19 virus:

Columbia University has canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday and will teach classes remotely for the rest of the week after a university member was quarantined after being exposed to the new coronavirus https://t.co/mfT0sjyDcH — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 9, 2020

And then the students immediately gathered in the middle of campus to enjoy the rest of the day:

Current Columbia Covid Anxiety: Classes are cancelled, but fears of gathering have not overtaken the power of a nice day pic.twitter.com/OHp8fLLv4W — Stephen Stirling (@SStirling) March 9, 2020

Never let a sunny day go to waste:

"Columbia University students sprawled on blankets on campus lawns, played Spikeball and tossed Frisbees in the warm sun Monday after the sudden cancellation of classes due to concerns about coronavirus.” From @amberbburton —>https://t.co/SQR4z0sgXw — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) March 10, 2020

Columbia goes on spring break next week, but Harvard one-upped them and told its students not to even bother coming back to campus:

BREAKING: Harvard classes will move online starting March 23 due to a growing global coronavirus outbreak, University President Lawrence S. Bacow announced in an email Tuesday morning. The University has asked students not to return from spring break. https://t.co/rKkapq50nt — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) March 10, 2020

Princeton, too:

Students: We encourage you to stay home after spring break — the University will make sure you are able to meet your academic requirements remotely. — Princeton University (@Princeton) March 9, 2020

Great. The full cost of attending the schools is about $70,000 per year and they’re going to switch to online education? Will they be issuing refunds?

***