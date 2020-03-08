No wonder Bernie Sanders had a heart attack. . .

A New York Times profile on the 78-year-old socialist from Vermont revealed that he loves the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which almost got an NC-17 thanks to all the sex and drugs:

Bernie Sanders Loves to Watch ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Melancholia’ on His iPad https://t.co/aquFJ42ZAf pic.twitter.com/izPFUFcWjV — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 8, 2020

In case you don’t know what we’re talking about:

Margot Robbie reflects on filming Wolf of Wall Street sex scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio: https://t.co/PaYnxYPsJI pic.twitter.com/auO2IHigBS — E! News (@enews) July 6, 2016

Oh, and then there was this:

(bernie watching the candle get put into leo's ass) yeah good, okay https://t.co/xYMsNKVeV6 — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) March 9, 2020

Here’s the movie bit in New York Times, which points out “Melancholia” isn’t much better for Bernie’s image:

Even his amusements seem to be in character. He uses an iPad (not a phone) to devour social media and news, and loves to watch old boxing matches and movies like “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Melancholia,” a 2011 dystopian drama that ends with the obliteration of the Earth. He sings along, tunelessly, with 1960s and 1970s folk rock on car radios, takes long walks with his wife and adores his grandchildren.

Honest question: Does Bernie really want to win?

I will never forget coming out of the screening of ‘Melancholia’ — one of the most haunted movies I’ve ever seen — and being grateful for fresh oxygen. I need to re-think everything now. https://t.co/qFyvSCYfh2 — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) March 9, 2020

