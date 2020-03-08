HAHAHAHAHA! Does Bernie actually want to lose the primary? Maybe so.

Here’s the latest via the WaPo’s Dave Weigel who covered Bernie Sanders in Dearborn, Mich. on Saturday:

Best. Election. Ever:

Trending

So, Bernie is like a giant lucky sperm that became a human being?

We want Bernie to win the nomination just so we can see *more* tweets just like this:

Welcome to 2020:

Well, AOC likes him:

And this is every day, TBH:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: