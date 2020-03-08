Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier on Sunday that there’s “no reason” to shut down mass transit over fears that being packed into tube surrounded by other people just may spread the coronavirus, as well as other viruses and less-covered germs and bacteria:

Cuomo: 'No reason' to shut down mass transit over coronavirus yet https://t.co/Afsz1px7Lj pic.twitter.com/4mpkrBjuMb — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2020

Can someone ask him how to “avoid crowded spaces” then?

In hopes of containing the spread of COVID-19, Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to avoid crowded spaces.

Read updates here: https://t.co/rc7OA9wB5a — Gothamist (@Gothamist) March 8, 2020

Because just waiting for an empty train in New York City is not really an option:

"If you see a packed train car, let it go by and wait for the next train.” That’s no small thing in NYC. https://t.co/AoqCbQkHGI — Andrew Golis (@agolis) March 8, 2020

Sorry, guv . . . buses are petri dishes, too:

" ' If you see a packed train car, let it go by and wait for the next train," Cuomo said during a press briefing, adding that the same applied to buses.' " h/t @OksanaMironov https://t.co/fLslw1mJUn — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) March 8, 2020

