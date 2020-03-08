Dems, tell us again why billionaires shouldn’t exist:

NEW: Testing for the novel coronavirus will get a huge boost in the coming weeks as a project funded by Bill Gates and his foundation begins offering home-testing kits that will allow people to swab their noses and send the samples back for analysis. https://t.co/lrQfm7AJVe — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 8, 2020

Over to you, Bernie:

This billionaires are really aweful, aren’t they? https://t.co/Pd5R2ktf6B — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 8, 2020

“MORE TAXES!”, they cried:

"funded by Bill Gates and his foundation" Obviously not taxing that dude enough. https://t.co/aGwbHx2SKD — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 8, 2020

Maybe, you know, we should encourage more of this?

What good things could billionaires ever do with their money that the government won't? https://t.co/DtYl1zLOvI — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) March 8, 2020

And here’s someone who hasn’t been paying attention to who is the bash the billionaires club:

Fantastic!!!

trump won’t be happy though…😱 https://t.co/rVWCmI4lTi — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 8, 2020

We can’t win:

Right-wing governing incompetence often leads to their preferred policy outcomes. Here it is boosting distrust in government and resulting in cessation of government responsibility to charity and private enterprise. https://t.co/gQgxTrK9lw — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) March 8, 2020

The testing delays have been because of FDA and CDC bureaucracy, so sure, let’s just keep doing the same thing:

These things should be funded publicly https://t.co/VueG2DYfmQ — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) March 8, 2020

Oh, and never trust a billionaire?

Sounds great! But:

–What other data will be collected from these home testing kits?

–Who will have access to the data?

–Where/how/for how long will data be stored?

–Will there be any limits on how collected data can be used? https://t.co/FK8Vn6cUae — Tiffany C. Li (@tiffanycli) March 8, 2020

***