This is one of the most disgusting things we’ve ever seen, via the NYPD Brooklyn North Twitter account.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE:

According to the New York Post, they stole her Air Jordan sneakers:

A group of teenagers beat up a 15-year-old girl and stole her Air Jordan sneakers during a robbery in Brooklyn, surveillance footage released by cops on Friday shows.

The teenager was walking on Utica Avenue near Sterling Place in Crown Heights at 4:10 p.m. Thursday when she was spotted by the dozen youths, cops said.

Over to you, Mayor de Blasio, or are you still attacking Pete Buttigieg?

Hopefully they find each person in this attack and send them to prison where they belong:

