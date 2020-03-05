It appears ICE is, you know, doing its job in New York City and libs just can’t deal:

I have gotten frantic texts from ppl that they are spotting ICE in their NYC buildings knocking on doors. They are terrified. This is happening TODAY. RIGHT NOW. People being hunted down. And when you get down to it, the reason why? They were not born in this country. We I mean. — Maria Hinojosa (@Maria_Hinojosa) March 5, 2020

Upholding laws and deportation orders is now “dehumanization”?

I’ve said it in the past but I’m gonna say it once again. This kind of targeting and dehumanization of immigrants of all races is based on anti-blackness and the hatred of the black body of men, women and children in this country. — Maria Hinojosa (@Maria_Hinojosa) March 5, 2020

This is reportedly part of a new “Flood the Streets” initiative by ICE:

ICE plans to ‘Flood the Streets’ – we (protesters) should too. There’s a Never Again Action organizing meeting tonight if any of my fellow NYC Jews want to join me. https://t.co/YmVZ2xJZIH — Meredith Schwartz (@Kalendaries) March 5, 2020

But it appears arrests can be avoided by . . . not opening the door?

From the NYT’s Annie Correal:

This was taken through a peephole in the Bronx yesterday and just released by advocates and a councilman. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7s9kBTIWF2 — Annie Correal (@anniecorreal) March 4, 2020

Officers were recorded going door to door in an apartment building and threatening to use force to get in. At least one was photographed brandishing an assault rifle in the street outside. — Annie Correal (@anniecorreal) March 4, 2020

According to Correal, ICE agents were executing a criminal arrest warrant:

ICE was attempting to execute a criminal arrest warrant, ICE told me, and deportation officers were assisted by a Special Response Team. Hence tan/olive uniforms. No BORTAC agents were present. — Annie Correal (@anniecorreal) March 4, 2020

Thankfully, ICE did arrest the illegal alien charged with the sexual abuse of a child after NYC released him. Via Townhall VIP:

An illegal alien charged with sex crimes was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers after New York City authorities released the suspect days after his arrest on charges that include child rape. U.S. Border Patrol agents first encountered Miguel Federico Ajqui-Ajtzalam, 20, in Sep 2016 after the Guatemalan national illegally entered the U.S. without an inspection, according to a statement from ICE. Ajqui-Ajtzalam was released from ICE custody pending removal proceedings but subsequently arrested by New York City Police officers on Feb. 27. He was charged with various sex crimes, including felony rape and sexual abuse of a child.

