Now that Mike Bloomberg is out of the race, here’s President Donald Trump’s reaction:

And then Mini Mike responded with this meme, suggesting Donald Trump is Darth Vader and like Obi Wan says in the movie, “you can’t win”:

Ugh:

In reality, this is Mike Bloomberg:

And did he not see the movie? Obi Wan — Joe Biden — then dies:

It also doesn’t make sense if you take the analogy out two more movies because that means Ivanka Trump is Princess Leia, Donald Trump Jr. is Luke Skywalker and then they save the Republic with their dad’s help! (And Jared Kushner is Han Solo?)

We’re never going to be rid of Bloomberg, are we?

Please stop, Mike. Please:

***

