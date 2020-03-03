Donna Brazile, who famously resigned from CNN in 2016 after it was revealed she gave debate questions to Hillary Clinton, just told GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “GO TO HELL!” after she suggested Dems would take the nomination away from Bernie Sanders at a brokered convention:

The former chair of the DNC Donna Brazile just told @GOPChairwoman

to "Go to hell!" THE LEFT IS COMPLETELY UNHINGED. Donna Brazile's comments are completely DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/k6BlChnQ3l — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

In other words, this scored a direct hit:

Wow. The usually affable Donna Brazile blows a gasket over the accusations about DNC rigging the primary against Bernie. Perhaps it all hits close to home… https://t.co/Po65H3NA9w — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) March 3, 2020

Ronna McDaniel’s response, we must say, is just perfect, too:

It’s ok, @donnabrazile. I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided. Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2020

This is doubly crazy coming from Brazile after her own book in 2017 admitted closer-than-advertised ties between the Clinton campaign and the DNC:

Former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer on Donna Brazile bombshell: "I would have called you a conspiracy nut."https://t.co/MOGkBIoxf4 pic.twitter.com/tpKrVHpUaI — Jeffrey S. Stein (@JStein_WaPo) November 2, 2017

And now she’s telling the GOP chairwoman to “GO TO HELL!” for pointing this out?

Codification of massive & disproportionate institutional support for one candidate in exchange for money?https://t.co/MOGkBIoxf4 — Jeffrey S. Stein (@JStein_WaPo) November 3, 2017

***