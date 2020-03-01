New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, saying it’s a woman who recently traveled to Iran who is now “isolated in her home” and “not in a serious condition”:

BREAKING – @NYGovCuomo: "This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel #coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in New York State. The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) March 2, 2020

From his press release:

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020

But what’s really weird about this announcement is that it doesn’t say where in the state she’s located:

Where does is say exactly where in NY? — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 2, 2020

As we’ve been telling you, Iran has been hit hard by COVID-19, with many linked to the religious city of Qom:

“The majority of Iran's cases have been linked to Qom, a major religious destination for Shiite pilgrims 85 miles south of Tehran.” It is also within thirty miles of Iran’s nuclear “research” facility, staffed by numerous scientists from mainland China. https://t.co/bH5bYTSlQY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 28, 2020

This is just crazy:

While the city of Qom is the epicentre of #CoronaVirus in Iran, authorities refuse to close down religious shrines there. These pro-regime people are licking the shrines & encouraging people to visit them. Iran's authorities are endangering lives of Iranians & the world pic.twitter.com/s9o6zYhzNQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 29, 2020

***

