New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, saying it’s a woman who recently traveled to Iran who is now “isolated in her home” and “not in a serious condition”:
BREAKING – @NYGovCuomo: "This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel #coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in New York State. The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home.
From his press release:
We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated
There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R
But what’s really weird about this announcement is that it doesn’t say where in the state she’s located:
Where does is say exactly where in NY?
As we’ve been telling you, Iran has been hit hard by COVID-19, with many linked to the religious city of Qom:
“The majority of Iran's cases have been linked to Qom, a major religious destination for Shiite pilgrims 85 miles south of Tehran.” It is also within thirty miles of Iran’s nuclear “research” facility, staffed by numerous scientists from mainland China. https://t.co/bH5bYTSlQY
This is just crazy:
While the city of Qom is the epicentre of #CoronaVirus in Iran, authorities refuse to close down religious shrines there.
These pro-regime people are licking the shrines & encouraging people to visit them.
Iran's authorities are endangering lives of Iranians & the world pic.twitter.com/s9o6zYhzNQ
***
