New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, saying it’s a woman who recently traveled to Iran who is now “isolated in her home” and “not in a serious condition”:

From his press release:

Trending

But what’s really weird about this announcement is that it doesn’t say where in the state she’s located:

As we’ve been telling you, Iran has been hit hard by COVID-19, with many linked to the religious city of Qom:

This is just crazy:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomocoronavirus