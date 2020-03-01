Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is reportedly dropping out of the race:

He apparently made the decision this afternoon:

Good job, Iowa Dems:

Trending

He apparently wants to unite the party:

He’s on his way to South Bend to break the news to his supporters:

Question: How many Californians and others in Super Tuesday states already voted for him?

It’s got to be thousands and thousands, right?

And it looks like 2016 is repeating itself where not-Sanders candidates (in ’16, it was not-Trump) are hoping to scoop up his votes. Don’t count on it:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Pete Buttigieg