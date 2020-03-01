Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is reportedly dropping out of the race:

Breaking news: Pete Buttigieg, 38-year-old former South Bend, Ind., mayor, ends presidential bid https://t.co/IpC1Qq0bWU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 1, 2020

He apparently made the decision this afternoon:

Per an aide, Buttigieg made the decision this afternoon — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 1, 2020

Good job, Iowa Dems:

Amazingly steep drop-off for Buttigieg: 26 days from winning the Iowa caucuses to suspending his campaign — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 1, 2020

He apparently wants to unite the party:

On his decision to drop out of the race, a @PeteButtigieg campaign aide tells @pdoocy that the former South Bend Mayor wants to unite the party and thinks this is best way to do it — Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) March 1, 2020

He’s on his way to South Bend to break the news to his supporters:

New: Pete Buttigieg suspending his presidential campaign — flying to South Bend for event tonight to make the announcement, per two campaign aides. — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) March 1, 2020

Question: How many Californians and others in Super Tuesday states already voted for him?

Wondering how many people in California voted for Pete Buttigieg already. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2020

It’s got to be thousands and thousands, right?

I'm sure tens of thousands and now they can't change their votes. But MSNBC will keep telling us about how the GOP is the party of voter suppression and we need even more early voting. https://t.co/iHcFOuZBwp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 1, 2020

And it looks like 2016 is repeating itself where not-Sanders candidates (in ’16, it was not-Trump) are hoping to scoop up his votes. Don’t count on it:

BUTTIGIEG SUPPORTERS' SECOND CHOICES: –> 21% Sanders –> 19% Biden –> 19% Warren –> 17% Bloomberg via our latest Political Intelligence of 13,428 surveys with Democratic primary voters, conducted Feb. 23-27, 2020. https://t.co/ImY4cuOSkuhttps://t.co/5iY94YDrm4 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) March 1, 2020

