Black Lives Matter protesters angry at Sen. Amy Klobuchar for the prosecution of black teen accused of murder from her days as prosecutor forced the cancellation of her rally tonight in St. Louis Park, Minn:

She had used her prosecution of the teen, Myon Burrell, in previous campaigns, but there are new concerns that he was wrong convicted. From the AP:

The AP reviewed more than a thousand pages of police records, court transcripts and interrogation tapes, and interviewed dozens of inmates, witnesses, family members, former gang leaders, lawyers and criminal justice experts.

The case relied heavily on a teen rival of Burrell’s who gave conflicting accounts when identifying the shooter, who was largely obscured behind a wall 120 feet away.

With no other eyewitnesses, police turned to multiple jailhouse snitches. Some have since recanted, saying they were coached or coerced. Others were given reduced time, raising questions about their credibility. And the lead homicide detective offered “major dollars” for names, even if it was hearsay.

There was no gun, fingerprints, or DNA. Alibis were never seriously pursued. Key evidence has gone missing or was never obtained, including a convenience store surveillance tape that Burrell and others say would have cleared him.

Burrell, now 33, has maintained his innocence, rejecting all plea deals.

And there have been calls for Klobuchar to suspend her campaign over her handling of the case:

Team Klobuchar said she had a deal with the protesters to meet after the rally, her campaign says they broke the agreement:

That won’t go over well.

