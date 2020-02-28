If your Facebook feed is anything like ours, you have relatives posting photos of the masks they bought to fight the spread of coronavirus:
— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) February 28, 2020
But what if there are no masks? Are there alternatives? The Alphaville team at the Financial Times says to use a diaper:
Some people have been experimenting with bras and sanitary towels. But our exhaustive research has concluded that a nappy is probably the best bet. 1) it's breathable. 2) made of very similar non-woven fabrics. 3) easy to convert into a face mask.
— FT Alphaville team (@ftalpha) February 28, 2020
Like this?
He’s really wearing a nappy as a mask 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/4uKqwxxmtw
— علاء (@a1aa39) February 27, 2020
Hopefully, it doesn’t get so bad that people start using bras and sanitary napkins as masks:
Paranoid 🤣 Some have been using sanitary towels & bras as a mask I have a mask I fetched home from hospital but I just use a thick scarf round my face when I go out & hope for the best !That mask from screwfix is a bit ugly to walk round in🤣https://t.co/19GwQK7ofO
— Mary Denise (@MaryDenise22) February 28, 2020
But, if it does get that bad, here are some handy videos to bookmark just in case. . .
First up, the bra mask:
#Kacchako headcanon
BAK:"….. is that a cup of your bra?"
URA: "This is my mask Katsuki"
BAK: "Ochako i remember your fucking bra very well!"
URA: "It was old and I recycled it! Throwing money for a mask is absurd …Hey, where are you taking me?"
BAK:"IN THE DRUG STORE!" pic.twitter.com/Fk7FApKfX6
— Lady_BlackDagger (@LBlackdagger) February 25, 2020
And now the sanitary napkin mask:
New product that Made in China. A Chinese citizen demonstrates how to make a upgrade mask by sanitary napkin! pic.twitter.com/IakcLjqBy7
— Jason L. (@lipanlong) January 26, 2020
And we have no idea what this video is from, but LOL:
New fashion item…use your bra as a mask…lol pic.twitter.com/uJ5l5YX3TU
— happyycamperr (@happyycamperr) February 28, 2020
***