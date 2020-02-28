If your Facebook feed is anything like ours, you have relatives posting photos of the masks they bought to fight the spread of coronavirus:

But what if there are no masks? Are there alternatives? The Alphaville team at the Financial Times says to use a diaper:

Like this?

Hopefully, it doesn’t get so bad that people start using bras and sanitary napkins as masks:

But, if it does get that bad, here are some handy videos to bookmark just in case. . .

First up, the bra mask:

And now the sanitary napkin mask:

And we have no idea what this video is from, but LOL:

