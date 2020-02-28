If your Facebook feed is anything like ours, you have relatives posting photos of the masks they bought to fight the spread of coronavirus:

But what if there are no masks? Are there alternatives? The Alphaville team at the Financial Times says to use a diaper:

Some people have been experimenting with bras and sanitary towels. But our exhaustive research has concluded that a nappy is probably the best bet. 1) it's breathable. 2) made of very similar non-woven fabrics. 3) easy to convert into a face mask. — FT Alphaville team (@ftalpha) February 28, 2020

Like this?

He’s really wearing a nappy as a mask 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4uKqwxxmtw — علاء (@a1aa39) February 27, 2020

Hopefully, it doesn’t get so bad that people start using bras and sanitary napkins as masks:

Paranoid 🤣 Some have been using sanitary towels & bras as a mask I have a mask I fetched home from hospital but I just use a thick scarf round my face when I go out & hope for the best !That mask from screwfix is a bit ugly to walk round in🤣https://t.co/19GwQK7ofO — Mary Denise (@MaryDenise22) February 28, 2020

But, if it does get that bad, here are some handy videos to bookmark just in case. . .

First up, the bra mask:

#Kacchako headcanon BAK:"….. is that a cup of your bra?" URA: "This is my mask Katsuki" BAK: "Ochako i remember your fucking bra very well!" URA: "It was old and I recycled it! Throwing money for a mask is absurd …Hey, where are you taking me?" BAK:"IN THE DRUG STORE!" pic.twitter.com/Fk7FApKfX6 — Lady_BlackDagger (@LBlackdagger) February 25, 2020

And now the sanitary napkin mask:

New product that Made in China. A Chinese citizen demonstrates how to make a upgrade mask by sanitary napkin! pic.twitter.com/IakcLjqBy7 — Jason L. (@lipanlong) January 26, 2020

And we have no idea what this video is from, but LOL:

New fashion item…use your bra as a mask…lol pic.twitter.com/uJ5l5YX3TU — happyycamperr (@happyycamperr) February 28, 2020

***