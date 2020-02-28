Some breaking news tonight as President Trump tweeted his intention to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe to be Director of National Intelligence:

This would be the second time he tapped Ratcliffe for this position:

But the last time, “Ratcliffe ran into some Republican opposition”:

In case you forget, Rep. Ratcliffe was accused of misrepresenting his resume in an anti-terror case:

This may not got well for President Trump:

Here’s what the president said back when he ran into trouble the first time around:

Or maybe this is just a chess game to keep Richard Grenell in the position?

Here’s how:

Let the triggering begin!

