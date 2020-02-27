Man of the people Mike Bloomberg bragged at a CNN town hall last night that he knows he’s “very popular” because he — GET THIS — “”I shake the doorman’s hand first. Why? Because that doorman cares that Mike Bloomberg said hello to him…”:
Bloomberg says he's "very popular" in New York.
When there's a doorman in a building, he says "I shake the doorman's hand first. Why? Because that doorman cares that Mike Bloomberg said hello to him…"
Says this is a way of giving recognition and respect.
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 27, 2020
Yes, the little people always like it when the betters acknowledge them:
That has quite the air of 'The little people appreciate it when I make it clear my decision to grace them with my presence is a conscious one!'
— Luna (@LunaCee73) February 27, 2020
This was such a weird egomaniacal moment. He seemed to be saying he interacts with doormen because they look up to him and his hello gives them some kind of fulfillment. https://t.co/RWkEl3TqJw
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2020
“The poors love when their king walks amongst them” https://t.co/yt1MKv3pin
— Regional man of mystery (@BeerdedPJ) February 27, 2020
This is really who Bloomberg is:
Imagine being this much of an asshole? #Bloomberg #CringeWorthy https://t.co/QTIYmpO0Do
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2020
You know, each one of them is a narcissist and it would be nice for the people who called out Trump for the past 4 years would acknowledge it:
Watching CNN Town Hall… Bloomberg just sounded almost as narcissistic as Trump. “I shake the doorman’s hand and that doorman cares that Mike Bloomberg shook his hand…” WTF?
— Elsa (@ElisabetMarieNJ) February 27, 2020
Amazingly, it did make his sound worse:
Ok that story about him shaking the doorman’s hand as if it was worth talking about just made Bloomberg sound even more pompous and detached.
— Ayesha Ijaz Khan (@ayeshaijazkhan) February 27, 2020
***