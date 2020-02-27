Man of the people Mike Bloomberg bragged at a CNN town hall last night that he knows he’s “very popular” because he — GET THIS — “”I shake the doorman’s hand first. Why? Because that doorman cares that Mike Bloomberg said hello to him…”:

Yes, the little people always like it when the betters acknowledge them:

This is really who Bloomberg is:

You know, each one of them is a narcissist and it would be nice for the people who called out Trump for the past 4 years would acknowledge it:

Amazingly, it did make his sound worse:

***

