As we told you last night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren made good on her promise and wants to strip funding from President Trump’s “racist border wall” and direct it toward the fight against the coronavirus:

Coronavirus poses a serious health, diplomatic, & economic threat, & we must be prepared to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a bill to transfer all funding for @realDonaldTrump's racist border wall to @HHSGov & @USAID to combat coronavirus. https://t.co/8IEhBWRjeL pic.twitter.com/9oAF0A2lGT — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 27, 2020

Thank you very much for this in-kind contribution to the Trump 2020 campaign. It’s much appreciated:

People playing politics with this debate should be roundly condemned by everyone, and do I need to point out the irony of attacking border control right now? https://t.co/LOQPoYxlwq — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 27, 2020

Yesterday: We need to all work together. Today? You’re a racist!

Wait until someone tells the president he can shut down the borders if he wants to and cite coronavirus as the reason why:

So how do you control the spread if you can't control who comes into your country, genius? — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 27, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

***

